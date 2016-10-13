Rain-slick roads lead to Federal Way rollover crash

One person was injured Thursday night in a two-car crash in Federal Way that left a car on its side, according to South King Fire & Rescue.
The crash happened about 8:14 p.m. in the 800 block of South Dash Point Road, Battallion Chief Kevin Crossen said.
The driver, who struggled to understand first responders because of a language barrier, had to be extricated from the rolled-over car, Crossen said. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
“It was slick roads, there’s a tight corner there, and the two cars just hit each other,” Crossen said.
The other driver was not injured, Crossen said.
The road is expected to be closed for some time.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
