Wind danger closes South Sound public parks

As winds picked up Friday, a few cities decided to shutter public parks as a safety precaution.
Lakewood announced they will close park gates at American Lake and Harry Todd Parks.
A city spokesman said the parks could reopen Saturday but if the winds continue, the closure may extend until Sunday.
The city encouraged residents to avoid areas where tree branches or debris could fall.
Tacoma Metro Parks closed the outer loop of Five Mile Drive in Point Defiance Park just before 11 a.m.
“We are advising park visitors to stay off the trails and out of the forested areas of Point Defiance Park to protect their safety,” officials wrote on the park’s website.
The outdoor area at Treetops Playground is also closed, although the indoor play structure is still open.
Puyallup closed its Wildwood Park Friday and plans to close additional parks by noon Saturday (Oct. 15) because of high wind warnings and the threat of downed tree branches. Residents are asked to stay out of Bradley Lake Park, Clarks Creek Park, DeCoursey Park, and the Riverwalk Trail.
Conditions permitting, all parks will reopen on Sunday morning. The city will post updates to its website.
Thurston County also said its parks will remain closed through the weekend.
Staff writer Brynn Grimley contributed to this report.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
