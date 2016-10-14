Abes in China: Tacoma students view giant pandas in China

About 100 pandas are housed at the sanctuary, with another 1,800 in the wild and several hundred more in captivity around the world.
Jonathan Nesvig Contributing writer

Local

Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.

Local

Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

15 Stadium High School students are working on reassembling the skeleton of a whale. The animal was found dead and washed up on the shore of Gig Harbor last December. The students will help hang the whale’s fully articulated skeleton from the historic trusses of Foss Waterway Seaport by the end of this year. This week, they started to drill the vertebrae before putting a pipe inside those holes for support. “This is really an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one student said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do.”

Editor's Choice Videos