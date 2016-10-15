Students find something in the air in China

When In Beijing, do as the Beijingers do. And that’s exactly what some Lincoln High School students decided to do when they donned face masks Saturday morning.
Heavy smog enveloped the city and environs, with the air index rated as very unhealthy. Only a small minority of the students started with the masks, but as the day wore on, more masks appeared, including on teacher chaperones.
“The air was just so bad,” Katelyn Wear later recalled about the day’s first stop at the Great Wall at Juyongguan, about 35 miles north of Beijing. “I don’t even have asthma, but I felt I needed an inhaler.”
Another student, Sierra Wood, concurred. She said normally when you climb or hike, “you have that feeling of needing air and more air. You felt that, but it felt more intense. You couldn’t get a good breath.”
Neither she nor Wear was among those who wore masks, however.
For many of the students who had been looking forward to walking along the Great Wall, the steepness of the steps surprised them.
Elizabeth Davis, who describes herself as a history nerd, said: “Everything said it was going to be hard to climb, but I didn’t think it would be that hard. It was definitely tiring,” Davis said.
The pass at Juyonggan has been known for its strategic importance for more than 2,000 years.
Beijing is the final stop on an 11-day tour of Hong Kong and China for the 97 students, plus 16 staff. Their China portion of the trip is being paid for by the government, and they had other sponsors in Hong Kong.
In addition to the Great Wall, they visited two top tourist draws in Beijing, the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square.
At the Forbidden City, the swastikas carved into wood on the exterior of some of its buildings intrigued Chessie Briggs. “I think the coolest thing is the swastikas and that long ago it meant good luck,” she said.
A number of students seemed fascinated by the number of concubines of the emperors, who lived in the Forbidden City for 500 years beginning in 1420.
“I learned he had 35 more girlfriends than I have,” quipped Brandin Porter, who doesn’t have a girlfriend.
He apparently wasn’t paying attention. A guide said the emperors had an average of 1,000 concubines living on the premises.
Jonathan Nesvig, a former News Tribune reporter, is traveling with the Lincoln High School students in China.
