Saturday's lively weather in photos

Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as Saturday's predicted windstorm kicks in. "I'm from Arizona, we don't have anything like this," said Sanson. Photo taken in University Place on Oct. 15, 2016.
Maple leaves on East 72nd street are pulled sharply as winds built up in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 15, 2016.
Wind whips LeeAnna Maguire's hair as she and friend David Sanson check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as Saturday's predicted windstorm kicks in. Photo taken in University Place on Oct. 15, 2016.
Day Island homeowner Danny Jones watches as water busts over the bulkhead about an hour past high tide in Tacoma on Saturday. The consensus among residents was this storm paled compared to those of earlier flood seasons.
A group of men eat in only window light after the power was knocked out at Herfy's Burgers and Teriyaki and the rest of Parkland and Midland in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 15, 2016.
Rain beads up on the Tacoma Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Ruston on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park remains closed Saturday afternoon, Oct. 165, 2016, due to potential falling debris from wind.
Dramatic light paints the horizon as the storm moves in over Chambers Bay on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
A young woman covers her face as winds and rain pelt in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 15, 2016.
A douglas fir branch that was blown off a nearby tree rests on a street sign in the Brookdale neighborhood of Pierce County as winds built up in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 15, 2016.
At the Stormaggedon 2016 party, the Defiant Goldish restaurant in Ruston pretended to be without power and operated primarily by candlelight, appropriate for a destructive windstorm that never happened. Enjoying the event were the Shellmans - Lori, right, Eric and Audrey - celebrating their daughter fourth birthday.
