Head-on crash seriously hurts 4 in Northeast Tacoma

Four people were seriously injured Monday in a head-on collision in Northeast Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Norpoint Way Northeast down the hill from Point Woodworth Drive Northeast, Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
A vehicle coming down the hill near Julia’s Gulch crossed the center line before striking a vehicle coming up the hill head-on, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
One person had to be freed from one of the vehicles, Meinecke said.
Four people were taken to area hospitals, Meinecke said, all in “serious but stable condition.” It is unclear which vehicles the injured people were in.
A police investigation was ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
