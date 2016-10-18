Firefighter from Renton missing for three days

A longtime Mountain View firefighter has been missing for three days and Renton police are trying to find him.
Ken Ward, 43, was last seen in Renton about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in a white 2007 Dodge Ram mega cab truck with Washington license plate PF04426.
He has not been heard from since.
Ward, who lives in Renton, has three children and other family in the area. He has worked for Mountain View Fire & Rescue for the last decade.
“Please keep your thoughts with his family during this difficult time,” spokesman Tim Perciful wrote in a news release.
Mountain View Fire serves the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and Black Diamond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Renton police at 425-430-7500.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
