Local

October 18, 2016 6:20 PM

Sumner boy, 10, hit by truck while crossing street

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A 10-year-old Sumner boy was by a truck while crossing the street near his elementary school Tuesday afternoon, city spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.

The boy, a student at Daffodil Valley Elementary School, was crossing Valley Avenue about 3:54 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound truck driven by an older woman, Palmer said.

The student had minor injuries, but East Pierce Fire & Rescue transported him to an area hospital as a precaution, Palmer said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

No sleep, tight budget: Steilacoom HS film club dishes on NYC shoot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos