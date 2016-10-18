Sumner boy, 10, hit by truck while crossing street

A 10-year-old Sumner boy was by a truck while crossing the street near his elementary school Tuesday afternoon, city spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
The boy, a student at Daffodil Valley Elementary School, was crossing Valley Avenue about 3:54 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound truck driven by an older woman, Palmer said.
The student had minor injuries, but East Pierce Fire & Rescue transported him to an area hospital as a precaution, Palmer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments