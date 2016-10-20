Hiker missing near Carbon River in Orting

A man who frequently hiked along the Carbon River in Orting has been missing since Friday and searchers have been unable to fin any sign of him.
Erik Spohr, a 38-year-old Buckley man, was reported missing Monday after he didn’t show up for work and his vehicle was found parked near the Carbon River bridge.
He apparently told a co-worker he planned to walk along the river Friday afternoon, which is something he regularly did during the summer when water levels were lower. Spohr is also known to have frequently crossed the river on foot.
A search team, aided by a German shepherd, scoured the riverbanks Tuesday but did not find Spohr.
On Wednesday, a swiftwater rescue team floated the river looking for Spohr or any signs that he might have been in the water. The conditions were “treacherous,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said, leading the team to suspend the search until conditions improve.
Spohr is 5-feet-9 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has seen Spohr is asked to call 911.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
