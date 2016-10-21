Pierce council debates: How much fireworks is too much fireworks?

While Orting-area farmer Carrie Little respects the idea behind celebrating the annual Independence Day holiday, she’s no fan of the way some of her neighbors mark the occasion.
Last summer, Little told the Pierce County Council this week, her 35-acre family farm along Orville Road was bombarded for nearly a full week with a fusillade of rockets, aerial bombs and other celebratory explosives set off nightly by neighbors.
“It’s a prolonged suffering that we undergo,” she said, “from about June 28 through July 5.
“We’d be up all night. The animals were really shell-shocked, and my sheep were smashing each other up against the farthest corner, trying to get away from the fireworks,” she said.
Egg production from her nearly 1,000 chickens and other fowl was cut in half for about two weeks, and an errant rocket burned through an irrigation system next to a hay field almost ready for harvest.
Little was one of about a dozen people who testified Tuesday at the County Council meeting regarding a proposal from Councilwoman Connie Ladenburg to cut the time allowed for legally discharging fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County from the present eight days to one, July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Ladenburg’s proposal also would reduce the time allowed for legal fireworks sales from eight days to four, July 1 through July 4.
The proposed ordinance drew strong support from the Humane Society for Tacoma-Pierce County, neighborhood groups and homeowners fearful of fires and irritated by noise.
But the fireworks industry told the council the rules would be largely unenforceable, would cripple nonprofit groups’ fireworks fundraising sales and would drive customers to tribal fireworks stands where they could buy far larger and more dangerous celebratory munitions.
Jerald Farley, who represents the Fireworks Safety Association, said he’s watched cities and counties trying to quell fireworks sales and discharges since 1982. Those efforts, though well-intended, have had the opposite effect, he said.
“It simply doesn’t work,” he told council members. “It’s actually worse.”
But rules advocates said regulations would have substantial benefits. Damping down the noise not only would protect animals frightened by the din, it would save the county money, said Kathleen Olson, Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society executive director.
Each dog who flees the fireworks and is picked up by the Humane Society costs the county $88.12, she said. The Humane Society contracts with Pierce County for animal control services in unincorporated parts of the county and in six cities.
Larry Vollan, who represented the Summit-Waller Community Association, told the council that more than 14,000 official fireworks displays across the nation celebrate the nation’s independence.
“We’d like to encourage the residents of Pierce County to go to those displays instead of focusing on blowing things up,” he testified. “We’ve heard accounts of people sleeping in their fields with their animals or in their barns. We’ve had injuries and deaths to animals because of fireworks,” he said.
The council will vote on the proposal at its 3 p.m. meeting Tuesday. Three council members are prepared to offer amendments to Ladenburg’s proposal. All would widen her proposed window for sale and discharge of fireworks. Council Chairman Doug Richardson and Councilman Jim McCune want to add additional discharge days, while Councilman Dan Roach wants to keep the current schedule for sales and displays.
