11 days in China and all I got was this lousy watch (and lots of memories)

It looks like pure chaos.
Sleek Audis, Volkswagens and Fords zip through Beijing, sharing the street with what seems like millions of bicycles and electronic bikes, known as e-bikes. E-bikes come in all shapes and sizes, and transport people and cargo around the city.
Surprisingly, there is little horn honking. The smaller vehicles weave in and out of lanes, sometimes against the grain, maneuvering across intersections as if part of a choreographed dance, somehow avoiding each other and the larger cars and buses.
Of course, it doesn’t always work out, and there is mounting pressure to ban them from some roads. Officials blame e-bikes for more than a third of the accidents last year.
On many roads, e-bikes and bicycles have their own lanes, but share with pedestrians. Many drivers and passengers wear face masks because of the dirty air.
The most dangerous spot can be a crosswalk. Despite a green light, a pedestrian must constantly look both ways to cross the street. E-bikes and cars barely slow, if at all, as they whip through crosswalks.
It was the vehicles that caught my attention this month on my trip to China with Lincoln High School students and staff members, guests of the Chinese government while in China and other sponsors in Hong Kong.
In Fuzhou, Tacoma’s sister city, an e-bike almost hit me as it sped out of our hotel parking lot just as I stepped from behind a hedge.
Food vendors, offering everything from rotisserie chicken to tofu and squid, stayed open late into the night in their makeshift stands as e-bikes whizzed by.
The modes of transportation – from e-bikes and bicycles to late-model cars – call attention to the disparity of wealth in China. A burgeoning middle class can afford new cars and apartments in high rises, but millions of others cannot.
In Beijing, only a block from the comfortable world of our hotel with its array of food in restaurants, life unfolded as if in another world.
A warren of alleys and lanes led to residents hanging up their laundry on the curb, while others set up a table to sell goods. With tools strewn around him on the ground, a man repaired his e-bike, and another sat on a chair as he adjusted a cabinet door. Laughing boys played with a toy gun.
Neighborhood restaurants are not fancy, with dumplings and soups cooked outdoors and served to patrons sitting at tables on sidewalks or at the edge of the street.
Just down the curb, a group of men hunched over a table as they watched a game of Chinese chess. Nearby, a man baked flatbread for a local restaurant. A woman swept a sidewalk with a traditional Chinese twig broom and scooped up the debris into the back of an e-bike.
The Chinese seem to never sleep. In Beijing, a group of men in suits gathered behind computers at 10 p.m. in one storefront. Next door, a woman got a haircut. Stores remained open, even with little business.
Here are some other observations from the Tacoma students’ weeklong visit to three cities in China following several days in Hong Kong:
▪ The Chinese have a hunger for contact with foreigners. Visits to schools were marked by constant “selfies” requested by Chinese students and by the exchange of social media.
In public places, the Chinese were intrigued by the diverse student group, and often asked for photos with them. At the Forbidden City in Beijing, several adults wanted to join the students for a group shot.
Even I, a retiree, got requests for selfies from students and shopkeepers.
▪ China wants to encourage future student exchanges. An official with the Ministry of Education encouraged the Lincoln students to apply for scholarships to study in China for several months.
▪ Friendly Lincoln students served as great ambassadors for their school and community, as noted by an American who’d observed them over several days at a Beijing hotel.
▪ Smokers are welcome.
In every hotel room, matches and ashtrays were provided. None of my rooms smelled of smoke, but others weren’t so fortunate. According to The World Bank data, in 2012, half of the adult male population in China smoked.
▪ The schools appeared to provide a good education, with good resources, especially in elite schools, which require entrance exams. In these high schools, students spoke good English.
▪ Overall, it was rare to find English speakers, including at the desks of hotels that catered to tourists. If you showed up at the wrong time, you might not find anyone who spoke English.
▪ Every hotel room has its own internet connection, but it is unlikely to run very fast and won’t access all of your accustomed sites, such as Google and Facebook.
If you need to check email or the internet on a regular basis, check with your cellphone provider about paying extra for foreign access. I did, and everything worked beautifully.
Also, I used a VPN, or virtual private network, to send stories and photos over the internet.
▪ Chinese airlines are comfortable and provide good service. We flew with Xiamen Airlines, Air China and Hainan Airlines. En route to Hong Kong, we flew with the Taiwanese carrier EVA Air. It, too, provided excellent service.
▪ Goods aren’t always what they appear to be.
Students and others on the trip bought what looked like North Face jackets for reasonable prices. They were fakes, and buyers didn’t have to go beyond the label that promised a “warrenty.”
I bought a “Gucci” watch from a street vendor — for $5. I knew it was a fake, but just thought it would be fun to have.
Editor’s note
Former News Tribune reporter Jonathan Nesvig returned this week from covering the visit to China by 97 students from Tacoma’s Lincoln High School. This article includes some final observations from the 11-day trip. If you’d like to read his previous China stories, go to thenewstribune.com.
