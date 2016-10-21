Our recent favorite photos

Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as Saturday's predicted windstorm kicks in. "I'm from Arizona, we don't have anything like this," said Sanson. Photo taken in University Place on Oct. 15, 2016.
Drew Perine
James Sales Elementary School student Abran Rojas, 9, shows his excitement with his new iPad tablet computer in Lisa Green's 4th grade class at James Sales Elementary School in Tacoma on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Rojas is one of 485 students getting new iPads at James Sales with every teacher getting a Mac Book Pro and iPad too.
Lui Kit Wong
Fauziya Mohamedali (left), Shameena Islam, and Naila Ahmed chat at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
Peter Haley
A group of Saudi men and an Iraqi woman dance while Khanldoun Ramzi performs at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
Peter Haley
Central Market employee Jeremy Anderson of Poulsbo leaps off a giant shopping cart parked outside the Best Bagger competition at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
Drew Perine
Sumner coach Keith Ross exhorts his team on Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by the Spartans 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
On the first day of fall it appears a female deer with her fawn decided to go down on Owen Beach in Tacoma for some fall sightseeing of passing ship on the Commencement Bay on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Stuffed animals and name tags are the first order of business for the four kids of the Amiri family at a free dental clinic for refugees offered by Dental Health Associates in Lakewood, October 9, 2016. They are refugees from Afghanistan, now living in Kent.
Peter Haley
Christine Erikson pets Allegria's nose before riding at Starr Valley Farm in Key Peninsula, Wash., on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. Erikson qualified to compete in the United State Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky.. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.
Joshua Bessex
Cade Otton hauls in a game winning TD on a hail mary at the end of the game in a 15-13 win Friday 09/16/16 during a game between the Bellevue H.S. Wolverines and Tumwater H.S. .
Dean J. Koepfler
David Lichtenstein, an unusually tall cowboy and star of the Leapin' Louie Comedy Show, lassos Abi, 8, and Zak Hallam, 3, of Gig Harbor at the Scarecrow Festival in Gig Harbor 's Sehmel Homestead Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Given the opportunity, Abi said she would readily rope her brother because, "He's so annoying."
Drew Perine
Poor drainage is a problem all around Woodbrook Middle School in the Clover Park School District, October 20, 2016.
Peter Haley
City of Sumner employees chainsaw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.
Drew Perine
Auburn Mountainview High School cheerleaders added jackets against the rain during a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016.
Peter Haley
Posing as a pumpkin and scarecrow, Michelle Vallembois of Gig Harbor gets a seemingly indignant glance from Marley the bulldog, who was hoisted up for a portrait by her owner at the Scarecrow Festival at Sehmel Homestead Park in Gig Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Drew Perine
Gig Harbor's Bailey Werner (2) heads the ball in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Christine Erikson practices with Allegria at Starr Valley Farm in Key Peninsula, Wash., on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. Erikson qualified to compete in the United State Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky..
Joshua Bessex
The combination of boot-sucking mud and pumpkins made for a messy but fun outing for children from Oakbrook Children''s Center in Lakewood during a outing to Schilter Family Farm in the Nisqually Valley near I-5. Friday 10/21/16. The pre-halloween frightful developments, for parents, got a little out of control as more and more kids got their boots stuck in mud and either fell or stepped into the goo with their socks. Amanda Hodson, of Tacoma, top right, grabbed her 3 yr. old son, Connor Trunk, just in time and and re-booted him as he laughed and played.
Dean J. Koepfler
Mary Anne Gallagher, l-r, Joan Roddy, Mary Ellen Casey, and Jude Connelly at Sisters at St. Anne's Convent in Tacoma on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) points to Oregon's Jimmie Swain (18) while rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman with help in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson yells encouragements to teammates before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Kate Johnson, left, practices a drop using aerial silks while the class and Pamella Inveen, right, watches during an Aerial Fitness class at Inveen's house in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Heritage Bank employee Donna Moir, of Chehalis , changed her focus on customer service Friday from serving two- legged animals to the four-legged variety as she and other bank volunteers helped clear thorny blackberry vines from a paddock area at Nature Nutures Farm in Olympia as part of the United Way's Day of Caring. Moir and other volunteers from the Thurston Co. Bar Association and the Community Youth Services enjoyed seeing miniature-donkeys, goats, cats and other farm animals as they helped spruce up the 23 acre farm by clearing brush and clearing fence lines . The farm brings young people and animals together to promote and strengthens child and family emotional health through therapeutic and recreational encounters with animals. The over 700 volunteers working on 41 projects in Thurston County was the largest single effort in community volunteerism led by United Way of Thurston County.
Dean J. Koepfler
Criag Mann, left, wearing a mask of his politician of choice Donald Trump, poses for a selfie with Shana Veillette of University Place Monday 09/26/16 during a Pierce County Republican Party sponsored party at Cheers Bar & Grill in Lakewood during an airing of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Dean J. Koepfler
Leontre Griffin of Thomas Jefferson High School is dedicating his football season to his friend Wesley Gennings, who was shot and killed earlier this year. October 18, 2016
Peter Haley
Oktoberfest entertainer Manuela Horn hams it with siblings, Rowan, 8, and Jadah, 6, Kramer for a photo during the Oktoberfest at the Washington State Fair's Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016
Lui Kit Wong
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass to Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
A young woman covers her face as winds and rain pelt in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 15, 2016.
Peter Haley
At the Stormaggedon 2016 party, the Defiant Goldish restaurant in Ruston pretended to be without power and operated primarily by candlelight, appropriate for a destructive windstorm that never happened. Enjoying the event were the Shellmans â€“ Lori, right, Eric and Audrey â€“ celebrating their daughter fourth birthday.
Drew Perine
A bicycle hangs in midair over Commencement Bay in Tacoma on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Lets hope the owner did not accidentally forget where they left their bicycle.
Lui Kit Wong
The coaching staff of Franklin-Pierce is incredulous as they learn that Fife High School will get a second attempt to score a two-point conversion and eke out a tie at the end of a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Head coach Mickey Ahrens is at left. F-P stopped both attempts and won 45-43.
Peter Haley
Tacoma City Ballet rehearses "Haunted Theatre" in the company's newly renovated downtown Tacoma performance and rehearsal space, October 19, 2016.
Peter Haley
