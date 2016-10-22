Nearly 200 protest abortions at Hilltop clinic, pray for women patrons

Some 200 demonstrators Saturday morning marched and prayed outside a Hilltop abortion clinic as part of a national anti-abortion movement.
The 90-minute protest attracted demonstrators from a variety of churches and ethnic groups from across the South Sound.
The march was part of a twice-yearly gathering sponsored by the local chapter of the nationwide 40 Days for Life pro-life movement.
“We have one gathering in the fall and another in the spring for Lent,” said John Leslie, leader of the Tacoma-area chapter of the organization.
The group assembled at South 14th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, the location of the Cedar River Clinic, one of three Tacoma-area abortion providers.
Saturday’s protest was one of dozens of stops a 40 Days for Life recreational vehicle is making over 40 days this fall, visiting all 50 states to rally anti-abortion forces in their efforts to halt abortions and to provide alternative help for women contemplating abortion.
The Tacoma group maintains a daily vigil at the Cedar River Clinic with volunteers praying aloud and passing out literature to clinic patients and providing them information about other paths they can take.
The clinic provides abortions two days weekly, Monday and Tuesday, said 40 Days officials. The pro-life forces can provide potential mothers with help through other agencies that offer prenatal health advice, sonagrams, parental training classes and referral services to help those mothers find financial and emotional support.
The demonstrators Saturday morning prayed for mothers considering terminating their pregnancies and carried signs decrying abortions, which they consider tantamount to murder.
Leslie said the organization’s steady efforts and prayers have shown results. The abortion rate in Pierce County peaked in 2006, the year the 40 Days movement was founded, and have fallen steadily ever since.
Aileen Carrell of University Place was among those offering prayers and support for the pro-life movement Saturday morning. She was among dozens who signed the 40 Days vehicle exterior with supporting wishes and endorsements.
“I consider us prayer warriors,” she said. “We are prayfully asking the Lord to help end this, and he is answering.”
