Sword forged from scraps of World Trade Center inspires veterans to pursue new lives

0:41 It must be Friday. Traffic is backed up on I-5 Pause

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

1:30 Woodbrook Middle School is showing its 50 years

2:53 'Spring training' for Pierce County road crews prepares them for snow and ice

1:19 Gig Harbor equestrian sets sights on national dressage competition

1:21 Puyallup teen talks about performing CPR on his father

0:55 Serial robber's escape foiled by police gunfire

0:39 10-year-old Sumner boy hit by a truck while crossing street

2:52 No sleep, tight budget: Steilacoom HS film club dishes on NYC shoot

2:06 Wainwright school celebrates furniture move-in day after delays