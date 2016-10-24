Local

Marriage licenses for week ending Oct 21, 2016

AGUILERA ASTUDILLO/SOARES GUIMARAES Carlos Daniel, Los Angeles, Calif., with Vanessa, Lakewood

ALDERSON/DEAN John Michael with Linda Sue, both of Bonney Lake

ANDERSON/CARTER Joseph William with Lyndsey-Reine Estelle, both of Tacoma

ANDERSON/ANDERSON Michelle Yvonne, University Place, with Timothy Allen, Puyallup

ANGLEA/BERG Stephine Ann with Jason Lee, both of Bonney Lake

BARTELL/SCHWARDER Charles H. with Carol B., both of Tacoma

BARTLETT/MAYGRA Allison with Jacob Lee, both of Littleton, Colo.

BASS/RILEY Anthony James with Rachel Rebekah, both of Tacoma

BATTON/HECKER Brant Lewayne with Janelle Renee, both of Buckley

BENJAMIN/SANCHEZ Teresa Ann with Brian Ronald Jr., both of Yelm

BORGMANN/CORTEZ Lauren E. with Alejandro Jr., both of Tacoma

BRAMSON/NORDHEIM Derrick Jon with Teresa Lynn, both of Puyallup

BRAZELL/SCOTT Gregory Cylde with Shannon Michele, both of Lakewood

BRONSON/NEVIN Brittany Ann with Jessica Annette, both of Orting

BROWN/McCLISH Andrea Renee with Ryan Rushton, both of Tacoma

CARGAL/THOMES Rose Ann with Jessica Lorraine, both of Tacoma

CARLSON/NJELE Bonita Tkeyah with Tankeu Franck Aurelien, both of Lakewood

CHEEK/SMITH Jerel Antwan with Ashley Lerie, both of Tacoma

COOPER/BEASLEY Samantha Jo with Ryan Matthew, both of Tacoma

CRAVEN/BARNES Michael Christopher with Mamon Portia Faith, both of University Place

DAVIS/PARK Christopher Jay with Sang Hyun, both of Lakewood

DE SHAZO/HAMILTON Roseanna Lyn with Gregory II, both of Lakewood

DEBELL/KEO Kevin George with Titania, both of Algona

FALO/MUA Mackenzie T. with Savili, both of Puyallup

FIGUEROA VIRELLA/FERNANDEZ SAEZ Saidely Maureen with Jose David, both of Lakewood

FUHRMAN/VALENTINE James Dean with Tonya Jo, both of Eatonville

GARCIA/ROBINSON Malia Cerabelle Pualani, Puyallup, with Timothy Cordell Jr., Tacoma

GARDNER/SCHMIDT Heather Diane with Nathan Dale, both of Spanaway

GARMS/HICKMAN Adam Michael with Morgan Ann, both of Tacoma

GERNER/BUTT Brandon Scott with Michelle Lynn, both of DuPont

GOODMAN/BORGSTROM Austin Cole, Winlock, with Austin Matthew, Snoqualmie Pass

GOVEZENSKY/SHERF Ron, La Mesa, Calif., with Shany, Quiryat Ono, Israel

GRAY/SAMPLES Joshua Eugene, Puyallup, with Kayla Jacklyn, Eatonville

GUILD/CLAASSEN Jacob Bradley with Lindsey Anne, both of Puyallup

HAKANSON/BOERS Arne James Cox with Kelsey Savana, both of Tacoma

HAMBY/DUNNE Zoe Megan with Richard Gordon III, both of Gig Harbor

HAN/KANG Woong with Heejung, both of Tacoma

HARDY/TURNER-ARENAS Tyler Joseph with Obesia Lashawn, both of Tempe, Ariz.

HARM/NIEDERSTADT Emily Nichole with Elliot Davis, both of Puyallup

HASSETT/DANIELS Allison F. with Stephen A., both of Tacoma

HAYES/O’BRIEN Larissa Marie, Eatonville, with Erik William, Allyn

HOLLOWAY/MULKEY Caleb Wayne with Macie Colleen, both of Olympia

JOHNSON/RIDORE Gregory Lynn Jr., Tacoma, with Claudelle, Weston, Fla.

JONES/WALKER Rickie Edward with Maria Elizebeth, both of Tacoma

KELLY/RAIKOGLO John Patrick with Sabrina Jean, both of Gig Harbor

KRUGER/LIENEKE Kenneth Allen Jr. with September Marie, both of Orting

LAPP/PROGAR Gail Marie with Arthur Thomas, both of Gig Harbor

LARSON/ASCENCIO Chelsea Lynn with Andrew, both of Tacoma

LATIMER/SANCHEZ Hope Marie with Pedro II, both of Tacoma

LAUREN/STRICKLER Jenifer-joan with William Edward, both of Lakebay

MADRIGAL/STINSON Amanda Marie with Adam John, both of Puyallup

McCALL/SANTIAGO Kayela, Fortuna, Calif., with Jaime J., Graham

MINNICK/HIRATA Brian Alexander with Michael Katsumi, both of University Place

MONTGOMERY/KLEIN Gregory Daniel with Erika Martha, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

PACKER/HERAS Stephanie Nicole with Danny, both of Tacoma

PARKER/LEYDA Julie Michelle with Nicholas Martin, both of Wahpeton, N.D.

PARKISNON/SWINDLE Richard Michael, Tacoma, with Courtney Rene, Mountaion Home Air Force, Idaho

PETTY/FONTANEZ Christopher Wynn with Sheilannette, both of Tacoma

PINZARIU/EDWARDS Alicia with Adam Leon, both of Fife

RODERICK/JUDD Darren Daniel Jr. with Ashlee Larae, both of Steilacoom

RODERIQUES/McNURLIN James John with Dawn Michelle, both of Steilacoom

ROMERO/KANDRIS Frank Sierra Jr. with Stephanie Ann, both of Vaughn

ROMERO/RODRIGUEZ-VALERA Karen Eunices with Alberto Adonai, both of Prescott

SALAS/ARMOUR Corbin Marco with Haley Christine, both of Tacoma

SALIMA/PELESASA Wallace with Ioana, both of Tacoma

SCHUK/MALECHA Emily Joy with Zachary Wesley, both of Tacoma

SHEA/OWENS Justin James with Breann Renea, both of Tacoma

SILVER/MOODY Jennifer Ann with Moses Jameel Sr., both of Tacoma

SIMS/MALONE Sherita Nichole with Jamaal Rashuan, both of Tacoma

SMITH/NOEL Alexandria Rebecca with Joshua Daniel, both of Tacoma

SNAPP/GUAJARDO-PLATTEN Tracy Ryan with Angelina, both of JBLM

TAIT/LIN Nicholas Cecil, JBLM, with Teresa, Honolulu, Hawaii

TAYLOR/MARTION Reginald Antonio, Renton, with Mary Lee, Tacoma

THOMAS/ALEXANDROFF Cooper Michael with Tia Marie, both of Tacoma

TUTTLE/CARTER John Victor with Mardell Erin, both of Lakewood

TYLER/WHEELOCK Mark Daniel, Provo, Utah, with Aabbee Louise, Tacoma

VARGAS/FERNANDEZ Kiersteine J. with Stephanie, both of Lakewood

VERHEYDEN/HOFFMAN Jeremy Shelton, Portland, Ore., with Taylor Rose, Rhododendron, Ore.

WIEST/SHRADER Delana with John Issac, both of Federal Way

WILLIAMS/KELSCH Mathew Allen with Antigony Alizabeth, both of Tacoma

WILLIAMSON/HERRING Malcolm Eugene with Sara Jean, both of Tacoma

WILSON/HOLMES Lorens Charles, JBLM, with Jordan Ashley, Winlock

WORKMAN/WILLIAMS Isaac Nathaniel, Soda Springs, Idaho, with Christina Marie, Tacoma

ZEFF/HYSONG-SHIMAZU Edward William with Pamela Sue, both of Gig Harbor

