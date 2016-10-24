Overturned truck on Pioneer Way East near Tacoma

Christine Erikson talks about qualifying for the United States Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.
Fourteen-year-old William “Kent” Arnold talks about performing CPR on his father in the parking lot of LA Fitness in South Hill. His actions kept Mike Arnold’s blood circulating during his heart attack, which helped to save his life.
Steilacoom high students — Hannah Sheil, Emily Sagen, Emily Kuhlmann and Kaleb Ruff — share their experience shooting a film over three days for $600 in New York City. The film club captured "Best in Contest" in the Cyberbullying Film Invitational.
As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.