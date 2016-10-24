Local

October 24, 2016 2:03 PM

Overturned truck closes Pioneer Road near Tacoma for hours

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A semi-truck driver on Monday took a corner too fast near Tacoma and overturned his rig, closing a section of Pioneer Road East for more than four hours.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. near Gay Road East.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The truck toppled onto its side with the windshield brokend out.

A road crew shut Pioneer Road East between Waller Road and Gay Road East so equipment could be brought in to stand the truck upright.

It remained closed at 2 p.m.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Overturned truck on Pioneer Way East near Tacoma

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos