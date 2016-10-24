Overturned truck closes Pioneer Road near Tacoma for hours

A semi-truck driver on Monday took a corner too fast near Tacoma and overturned his rig, closing a section of Pioneer Road East for more than four hours.
The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. near Gay Road East.
The driver suffered minor injuries. The truck toppled onto its side with the windshield brokend out.
A road crew shut Pioneer Road East between Waller Road and Gay Road East so equipment could be brought in to stand the truck upright.
It remained closed at 2 p.m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments