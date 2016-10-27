Car crash on Military Road

Three cars collided on Military Road South near Pacific Avenue South Thursday morning. No one was injured, although air bags deployed in the lead vehicle.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

A look inside Pierce County's first emergency sanctuary, where children entering the foster care system can receive up to 72 hours of temporary care before being placed in a permanent home. It's empty now, but by December it's expected to take in up to five children, with a full-time therapeutic child-care specialist on hand.

Gateway

Gig Harbor equestrian sets sights on national dressage competition

Christine Erikson talks about qualifying for the United States Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.

Editor's Choice Videos