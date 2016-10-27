More than 100 members of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they used their High Mobility Artillery Systems to battle the Islamic State in Iraq.
A look inside Pierce County's first emergency sanctuary, where children entering the foster care system can receive up to 72 hours of temporary care before being placed in a permanent home. It's empty now, but by December it's expected to take in up to five children, with a full-time therapeutic child-care specialist on hand.
Christine Erikson talks about qualifying for the United States Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.
Fourteen-year-old William “Kent” Arnold talks about performing CPR on his father in the parking lot of LA Fitness in South Hill. His actions kept Mike Arnold’s blood circulating during his heart attack, which helped to save his life.