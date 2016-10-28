Truck plows into Kent garage

A pickup truck crashed into a Kent house Friday but nobody was seriously injured, according to Kent Regional Fire Authority.
Fire crews were called about 11:15 a.m. to the 26800 block of 118th Court SE.
They discovered a pickup truck had driven across two lawns and struck a garage on a third house before coming to stop in the driveway of a fourth house.
The garage sustained serious damage, including a rollup door being torn off and part of the foundation broken.
The truck also hit a cable TV box, damaged two yards and sprayed gravel, denting two vehicles and garage doors.
Two people inside the home struck by the truck were not injured. The driver was taken to a hospital for unknown medical reasons.
Police said alcohol did not play a role but not yet know what caused the crash.
