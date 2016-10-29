Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

Residents gathered at the city’s Clocktower Park to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dean Koepfler

Cars crash on Military Road

Three cars collided on Military Road South near Pacific Avenue South Thursday morning. No one was injured, although air bags deployed in the lead vehicle.

Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

A look inside Pierce County's first emergency sanctuary, where children entering the foster care system can receive up to 72 hours of temporary care before being placed in a permanent home. It's empty now, but by December it's expected to take in up to five children, with a full-time therapeutic child-care specialist on hand.

