Dupont hosts Seahawks Rally

More than 100 members of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they used their High Mobility Artillery Systems to battle the Islamic State in Iraq.
A look inside Pierce County's first emergency sanctuary, where children entering the foster care system can receive up to 72 hours of temporary care before being placed in a permanent home. It's empty now, but by December it's expected to take in up to five children, with a full-time therapeutic child-care specialist on hand.