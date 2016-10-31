Local

October 31, 2016 12:35 PM

Marriage licenses for week ending Oct. 28, 2016

AGEMOTU/COTE Kristian Franklin with Brandi Michelle, both of Tacoma

ALFARO/MORENO Camilo Elias, Tacoma, with Carlos Vicente, Las Cruces, N.M.

ALVARADO/BUSTER Lamonica Lyn, Tacoma, with Ryan Shawnta, Austin, Texas

AMODT/WESELEK Wesley Vane, Tacoma, with Amber Dannette, DuPont

BAKER/ATHEARN Karyn Michelle with Stephen Edwards, both of Spanaway

BARNETT/KUMAR Parker Kevin with Brianne Nicole, both of Auburn

BERGREN/JEFFERSON Nona J. with Jonathan R. II, both of Puyallup

BJORNSTEDT/BJORNSTEDT Regan Germaine with David Lee, both of Milton

BRICE/WALLACE Andrew Neil with Mair Fabienne, both of Milton

BRIDGES/NGUYEN Doug L., Graham, with Mary Thanh Thao, Puyallup

CARDER/DE LOS SANTOS Kristine Marian with Daniel Miguel, both of Tacoma

CAREY/MIZER Joseph Lawrence with Heidi Jane, both of Puyallup

CHERNICHENKO/SAVICH Aleksandr, Tacoma, with Margarita Yaroslavovna, Portland, Ore.

CHO/YU Myung Soo, Fircrest, with Hyo Rim, Tacoma

COURSON/LAMBERT Ashley Marie with Jason Ryan, both of Tacoma

CROW/LOVE Cameron Lee with Tareq Trevon, both of Selah

DAHM/BENNETT Cody James with Alexandra Nicole, both of Tacoma

DARGAN/PHIPPS Christina Marie with Edward Ray, both of Graham

DAVIES/FLOYD-BAILEY Erica Lynn with Ryan Michael, both of Edgewood

DAVIS/LINDGREN Colleen Marie with Robert Donald, both of Puyallup

DOROSH/WREN Kathleen Mahala, Tacoma, with Alec Thomas, JBLM

EASTERLIN/McQUEEN Sheldon Dwight, Tacoma, with Rhonda Marie, Puyallup

EDWARDS/HILT Robert John with Emily Taylor Christine, both of Tacoma

ESCAREZ/MANAGO Bobby John Cabrera with Lorna Diane, both of Lakewood

FAAUMU/LEAOA Rosaida Sera with Tautalafua, both of University Place

FULMORE/FLOYD Victoria Nicole with Amber Kierre, both of DuPont

GIBSON/LUND Anna Elise with Paul Andreas Soules, both of Puyallup

GONZALEZ/GONZALEZ Joanna, Lacey, with Sergio Rivera, Puyallup

GRADINARIU/ATAMAN Silviu with Angela Petru, both of Tacoma

GUERRA/MOLINA Palma Noe Daniel with Luz Judith, both of Tacoma

HANSEN/BRADFORD Melanie, Lakewood, with Stacia Victoria, Tampa, Fla.

HERZOG/PITZLER Johnathan Scott, Auburn, with Amber Michelle, Puyallup

JOHNSON/BROWER Darius J., Pennington, Ala., with Dionne D., JBLM

KARNAFEL/KOLOMIIETS Andrey P. with Inna, both of Federal Way

KENYON/McDONELL Joshua Michael with Elizabeth Jane, both of Tacoma

KREBS/ESPIRITU Gary Wilbert, Gig Harbor, with Jennifer De Castro, Laspinas City, Philippines

KRESSE/DREXLER Heavenly Snow with Ryan Joel, both of Spanaway

LAIE/UTI Taulago M., Spanaway, with Pauline, Tacoma

LEMUS-RUIZ/HERRERA-LOPEZ Gloria with Tereso De Jesus, both of Tacoma

LINK/APLIN Meagan Brianna with Christopher Cay, both of Tacoma

MAGEE/WOOD Airiana Callie, Lakewood, with Christopher John, Port Orchard

MARTIN/HARTSGROVE Jamie Catherine with William Henry, both of Roy

MARTINSON/FORMAN Matthew Robert with Jordan Leigh, both of Bonney Lake

McDONALD/STEWART Elliot James, Elmira, N.Y., with Cassandra Elizabeth, Lindley, N.Y.

McKNIGHT/PETERSON Alisha Nicole with Cole Jordan, both of Tacoma

MENDEZ/WIEDEMANN Cristian, Taft, Calif., with Janelle Lauren, Tucson, Ariz.

MERCADO/ROLDAN Julio Felix with Miriam, both of Tacoma

MILLER/NAVA Michelle Kathleen, Poulsbo, with Rafad, Auburn

MINERICH/SMITH Samantha Ann with Timothy Lee, both of Tacoma

MONTES/HINES Manuel with Zhovone Ami, both of Tacoma

MORILLO/LUCAS Misty Kate Shannen with Yamada Cruz, both of Tacoma

MOSER-ERBENICH/BLAKELY-SEVEK Mische Marie with Anthony Lee, both of Spanaway

NALLI/EATMAN Gregory Matthew with Lindsey Marie, both of Puyallup

NOZDRINA/BALINSCHI Svetlana, Puyallup, with Alexandr, Tacoma

PARKER/HELMLINGER Shanika Renee, Tacoma, with Jessica Renee, Spanaway

PENDERGRAS/POLK Sage McKenzie, Marysville, Calif., with Larry James, JBLM

PEREZ/CAMACHO Justin Enrique, JBLM, with Lemus Elizabeth, Claremore, Okla.

PERRY/RODRIGUEZ Taj Sanjay with Ericka Liliana, both of Tacoma

PETTIBONE/BROWN Julie Ann with Matthew Paul, both of Puyallup

PI/PARK Ko Fu, Lakewood, with Ocksoon, Tacoma

POWE/TALLA Christina Lynn, Lakewood, with Divine Sparks, University Place

PRICE/DICKISON Tahiera Latrice, Lacey, with Ryan Scott, Lakewood

QUIAO/RIGGS Marjorie Anne Legaspi with Daren Paul, both of Puyallup

RASMUSSEN/DERR Erik Lawrence with Andrew J., both of Auburn

ROBERTS/BEMELMANS Ryan Thomas with Carolina Pamela, both of Steilacoom

SANCHEZ/AVELLANEDA Lizbeth with Arian, both of Lakewood

SANDOVAL/SCHEITZACH-PARKER Victor Daniel with Teresa M., both of Roy

SARGENT/HEFFERNAN Kathryn Marie with Jon James, both of Tacoma

SCHREIBER/GREER Kevin Daniel with Kate Ruth, both of Tacoma

SEBERSON/BRYN Brittany Christian with Tarjei, both of Tacoma

SMITH/WRIGHT Jordan Lee with Alyssa Jame, both of Tacoma

SMUIN/ANTHONY Garry David with Cynthia Louise, both of Federal Way

SOTO/AZUL Wilfredo, Shelton, with Maria Venus Capucao, Narita, Japan

SWIFT/IWANAGA John Morgan with Yasuko, both of Tacoma

TAOIPU/NIUMAANA Josephine L. with Siaana, both of Lakewood

TAYLOR/YU Rex Alan with Guorong, both of Federal Way

VANDER/HINES Meulen Timothy Weston with Taylor Jordan, both of Lakewood

VASQUEZ/MASSEY Nicholas with Jessica Marie, both of Lakewood

WALTERS/CALLAN Rebecca Jean with Reid Tadashi, both of Puyallup

WARD/HOSTETTER Kevin Mitchell with Meghan Noel, both of Spanaway

WARREN/SANJURJO William Kristopher, JBLM, with Stephanie Anne, Spanaway

WHITE/MATAIA William Terance with Suria Evile, both of Federal Way

WILLIAMS/WAHAIB Daron Michael with Shannon Lynn, both of Spanaway

WILLIAMS/CARLOS Lamech Nakash with Nina Rose Garcia, both of Tacoma

WILLIS/CHRISTENSEN Nicholas Andrew with Robyn Renae, both of Puyallup

WILSON/KORST Scott Bradford with Terri Lynn, both of Puyallup

WOMACK/HAUGEN Taylor with Zachary, both of Tacoma

WRIGHT/PIGG Jackson Floyd, DuPont, with Hanna Rae, Durant, Okla.

YEAGER/STROMBACH Heather Nicole with Nicholas Scott, both of University Place

YOUNG/MAHLER Robert Lynn Jr. with Linda Lee, both of Graham

YURJEVICH/WHEELER Christopher Michael with Julia Ranae, both of Tacoma

