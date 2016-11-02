Tacoma child hit by car while trick-or-treating remains in critical condition

The 7-year-old boy hit by a car while trick-or-treating in Tacoma Monday remains in critical condition at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit.
First Presbyterian Church held a vigil for the boy Tuesday night.
The church, along with the executive director for Prime Time Extended Learning Center at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, are points of contact for people who want to help the family.
First Presbyterian can be reached at 253-272-3286. Prime Time executive director Gemma Stephani can be reached at 253-627-2616.
Stephani is in touch with the boy’s mother and regularly updating Prime Time staff of his condition. The boy attends the before- and after-school program that is connected with Lowell Elementary School.
According to a social media post to a North Slope community group on Facebook, the boy’s family is asking people to call and write letters to City of Tacoma officials to act on street improvements planned for North I Street.
The post notes the boy’s family doesn’t want anyone else to be hurt and suggests people ask for traffic circles, crosswalks with flashing lights, speed control patrols or anything else to would make the neighborhood more safe for pedestrians.
The boy was hit Monday night while crossing North I Street near North Eighth Street. He was taken to Mary Bridge with a fractured skull, missing teeth and bruises across his body, according to Pierce County Superior Court charging documents.
Kasey Gunnarson, 38, was charged Tuesday with vehicular assault in the incident. He was held on $20,000 bail.
Gunnarson told officers he had gotten off work as a bartender and had drunk alcohol and smoked marijuana before driving home, records state.
He said the boy ran in front of his SUV and that was why he hit him, records state.
The officer said he didn’t know if Gunnarson was struggling to speak because of being inebriated or because he was distraught about hitting the boy, records state. He told the officer multiple times he hoped the boy would be OK.
Gunnarson was taken to Allenmore Hospital, where blood samples were taken and sent to the Washington State Toxicology Laboratory for analysis. Test results are pending.
Comments