Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

Jay Christensen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to the robbery of a restaurant and a subsequent high-speed chase Oct. 19 in Puyallup. A Puyallup police officer shot Christensen following the robbery and pursuit, after Christensen allegedly pointed a gun at his getaway driver.
Mud and debris sloughed off a hillside above the 4600 block of Marine View Drive in Tacoma forcing a portion of the road to be closed from East 11th Street to Slayden Road so crews could clear the roadway on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.
Pegy Lowery is knitting thousands of infant hats, inspired by the death of her 12-year-old daughter Piper from influenza. Lowery and a handful of friends in Port Orchard are working with the Fight the Flu Foundation to help encourage parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu.