Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

Three men were taken to Harborview Medical Center after receiving burns from a leaking propane stove inside a camper on a lot in Tillicum.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty

Jay Christensen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to the robbery of a restaurant and a subsequent high-speed chase Oct. 19 in Puyallup. A Puyallup police officer shot Christensen following the robbery and pursuit, after Christensen allegedly pointed a gun at his getaway driver.

Local

Landslide closes section of Marine View Drive

Mud and debris sloughed off a hillside above the 4600 block of Marine View Drive in Tacoma forcing a portion of the road to be closed from East 11th Street to Slayden Road so crews could clear the roadway on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos