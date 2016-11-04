Rap artist 2 Chainz to appear at Parkland store opening Saturday

A high-end store selling accessories related to marijuana is having a grand opening Saturday (Nov. 5) in Parkland.
The store, Gallery Glass & Wares Store, is the latest in a chain of recreational marijuana-related stores created by two entrepreneurs, Mike Henery and Tedd Wetherbee. The two already operate two recreational marijuana retail outlets, one in Spanaway and the other in Parkland.
The new store at 13001 Pacific Ave. S. is adjacent to the Parkland recreational marijuana operation. Wetherbee said the two are opening a separate accessories store because state law strictly limits the kinds of merchandise for sale in licensed recreational marijuana stores.
The Saturday opening will feature an appearance by rap artist 2 Chainz.
The grand opening celebration is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. 2 Chainz will appear between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Parkland accessories store isn’t the only new operation on the two businessmen’s agenda. They are planning to open a third recreational marijuana store near Puyallup’s South Hill later this year or early next year.
