Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

Fife police and Washington State Patrol process the scene where a man fleeing police attempted to cross southbound Interstate 5 in darkness near Port of Tacoma Road and was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning, November 4, 2016.
Joe Barnes got down on one knee at the Sumner Cemetery to proposal to his girlfriend of six years, Kristi Giste. Giste's father passed away in 2011, and her mother passed away last year. Both were put to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. Barnes knew it would mean a lot of to Giste to be surrounded by those she loves, and invited 17 friends to surprise Giste at the proposal on Oct. 2.
Jay Christensen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to the robbery of a restaurant and a subsequent high-speed chase Oct. 19 in Puyallup. A Puyallup police officer shot Christensen following the robbery and pursuit, after Christensen allegedly pointed a gun at his getaway driver.
Mud and debris sloughed off a hillside above the 4600 block of Marine View Drive in Tacoma forcing a portion of the road to be closed from East 11th Street to Slayden Road so crews could clear the roadway on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.