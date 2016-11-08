Crews respond to fire at Kent hotel

Firefighters were responding early Tuesday to what appeared to be the Quality Inn Hotel in the 1700 block of West Meeker Street in Kent.
The Kent Regional Fire Authority tweeted about 5:30 a.m. that crews were working on a commercial fire in that area. The post didn’t say which business was affected, but a photo attached showed firefighters on the roof of what appeared to be the hotel, with smoke in the background.
No one was injured, the agency said, and crews had contained the fire to the exterior wall of the building.
Further information was not immediately available.
