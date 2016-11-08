Motorcyclist dies in Lacey crash

A motorcyclist died on Ruddell Road in Lacey Monday evening, according to police and fire officials.
Dispatchers received a call at 5:46 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the 2700 block of Ruddell Road.
The victim was a 48-year-old Lacey man, according to Lacey Det. Jon Mason. Mason said the motorcyclist was northbound on Ruddell Road when a southbound driver in a Nissan pickup turned across traffic.
Lacey Fire District 3 arrived about 5:51 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox. Fox said the victim was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.
Nearby resident Josh Walz was alerted to the crash when his 8-year-old son called from the yard, “Dad! Dad! I heard an accident!”
Walz went to the street, and called to his wife to grab a first aid kit. “A pizza delivery guy was performing CPR,” Walz said.
Walz, who had some first aid training as an Eagle Scout and a first responder, said it was clear to him that the victim was not going to survive, so he diverted his efforts to calming people down and assisting traffic.
“We really feel for the gentleman’s family,” Walz said.
A collision team is investigating, and it is not known what speeds were involved, Mason said. No charges have been filed and the investigation continues, he said.
Traffic was restricted until the scene was cleared about 9:30 p.m., Mason said.
