Dumped-over dump truck snarls southbound I-5

An overturned dump truck snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 5 through Fife throughout Tuesday.
The dump truck blew a tire before going into a ditch and falling into the mud near 54th Street about 9 a.m., Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Shaneka Phillips said Tuesday evening.
The driver suffered only minor injuries, Phillips said.
One or two lanes of southbound I-5 were closed all day, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
The truck was not cleared until after 5 p.m., Phillips said. Long backups still remain.
