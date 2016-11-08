Local

November 8, 2016 5:25 PM

Dumped-over dump truck snarls southbound I-5

By Kenny Ocker

An overturned dump truck snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 5 through Fife throughout Tuesday.

The dump truck blew a tire before going into a ditch and falling into the mud near 54th Street about 9 a.m., Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Shaneka Phillips said Tuesday evening.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, Phillips said.

One or two lanes of southbound I-5 were closed all day, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The truck was not cleared until after 5 p.m., Phillips said. Long backups still remain.

