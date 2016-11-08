Election night parties with county Repulicans and Demos

Democrats cheer as Hillary seems off to a good start at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Shades of patriotism were flashed by Trump supporters from left, From left, Carol and Michael Garcia from Kent, and Joesph and Nancy Royak from Buckley. during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16.
Eve Engmoth Kihara wears a cardboard Hillary wig as Cheryl Stover keeps Obama upright for a keepsake photo at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Rhonda Johnson-Dove, prays as she and husband Shaun watch, worry and wait for the results of the Michigan vote to be finalized during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16.
A keepsake photo with the expected winner at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Rick Felty of Lakewood, and wifeTeresita rshowed signs of worry as the results from Michigan, a pivotal state to put their candidate over the top, tightened during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16.
Trying to sort things out at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Riding a early buoyant tide of optimism Republican candidate for Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, exclaims that it is time for a Republican to be the Pierce County Executive after many years of Democratic control. Deryl McCarty, the Chairmen of the Pierce County Rep. Party is at left and introduced Dammeier, during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16.
On an evening of ups and downs, candidate for Pierce County Executive Rick Talbert greets supporters at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Supporters of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, flash victory signs during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16. From left is Sandy George-Manning, from Gig Harbor, Teresita Felty of Lakewood, Alma Tramill, of Vaughn, and Shaun Dove, behind, center from Lakewood.
Glum expressions as Trump takes a strong lead at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
Rick Felty of Lakewood, second from left, exults with the rest of the pro-Trump crowd after Trump was projected to be the winner of the state of Florida during the Pierce County Republican Party's Election Night Party at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College Tuesday 11/08/16. \
Beverly Smaby (left) and Jeannie Mitchell are depressed by a Trump lead as they watch the national results at the Pierce County Democrats election night party at Hotel Murano, November 8, 2016.
