100-mph motorcyclist killed on Narrows Bridge, State Patrol says

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and three lanes of westbound state Route 16 were closed for more than three hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The lanes were closed for some time as the State Patrol investigates the wreck, which happened about 6:30 p.m., according to WSP spokesman Todd Bartolac.
The out-of-state motorcyclist collided with a car on the bridge before going down, and then was then struck by a second car, Bartolac said.
Bartolac said the contributing factors to the wreck were that the motorcyclist was speeding and was changing lanes over the metal grates on the older westbound Narrows span.
“He was not from here, and he may not have known the bridge here,” Bartolac said.
Witnesses told State Patrol troopers that the motorcyclist was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.
He had been traveling with a group of motorcyclists before speeding off ahead of the group, Bartolac said.
“It was so fast the other guys they couldn’t keep up,” Bartolac said. “When they came around the corner and passed Jackson Avenue, all they could see was a sea of red lights.”
