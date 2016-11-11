Local

November 11, 2016 8:58 AM

Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma Narrows Bridge wreck identified

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

The Washington State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a Thursday night wreck on one of the Tacoma Narrows bridges as a 23-year-old Miami man.

Jeanpaul Latorre was heading across the westbound bridge about 6:30 p.m. at speeds of about 100 miles per hour, the State Patrol said, when he crashed into a car and was thrown into the road. Then another vehicle hit him.

Latorre had been riding with a group of motorcyclists prior to the crash, and had sped ahead of the group, investigators said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos