Have thoughts on how Chambers Creek park should be developed? Speak now

The last chance to comment on a draft proposal for Chambers Creek Regional Park before it goes to the Pierce County Council is Monday.
The proposal, which updates the site’s 1997 master plan, focuses on the 930-acre park’s southern, least-developed portion. It envisions building a boat launch for kayaks and canoes, a boardwalk and an off-leash dog park, among other features.
“This is the last chance to provide input before we finalize the proposal and take it forward,” said park planner Joseph Coppo.
Feedback from the meeting could lead to additional changes to the plan before it is presented to the County Council and city councils of Lakewood and University Place for final approval.
The county-owned park is in UP and Lakewood, which means the respective councils also have a say in how it is developed.
Already, the county has received more than 1,300 comments on the master site plan update that governs how the property could be developed over the next decade.
“People value the views, the natural feel of the area,” Coppo said. “They don’t want it to be overbuilt.”
After an October meeting, planners scaled back some of the elements in the south end, Coppo said. That included spacing picnic shelters and proposed high-use activities so it doesn’t feel crowded.
“We want to keep the open feeling that people enjoy there,” he said.
Other highlights from the draft proposal to be presented Monday include:
▪ Bridge over the beach to access one of the few sandy beach areas of the property
▪ Playground and parkour facility near existing cement sorting stacks
▪ Basketball and volleyball court, along with six sand volleyball courts
▪ Small plaza and special event area with room for food trucks to set up
▪ Restroom facilities
▪ 515-stall parking lot
▪ Raised platform to view Puget Sound
▪ Looped trail throughout the site that will connect to existing Soundview Trail as well as other trails that stay on the south end
Representatives from Chambers Bay Development LLC will be at Monday’s meeting to present plans for a boutique-style hotel, restaurant, event meeting space and golf clubhouse on the property near the Chambers Bay golf course.
The master site plan needs to be updated to allow for some of this development.
The county updates the site plan, which governs future development and uses of the park, every 10 years. The current update focuses on the area south of the county’s wastewater treatment plant because it is the largest area still to be developed.
Approval of the plan doesn’t mean development will immediately follow.
“It’s unfunded,” Coppo said. “There is no time schedule to be building that area.”
Once money is available, the county would revisit the plan and provide more detail about how the site could be developed.
Chambers Creek open house
What: Final chance for public to comment on Chambers Creek Regional Park master site plan update
When: Monday (Nov. 14), 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 9850 64th St. W., University Place
