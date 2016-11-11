Missing Sumner teen found in Portland

The Tukwila Police Department has announced that missing teen Josiah Hokanson has been found and is now with his family.
Josiah, 16, left Aviation High School in Tukwila on Tuesday afternoon, telling his family by text that he left school early and would be taking a bus home, according to Tukwila police.
Highline School District spokeswoman Rexanna Graham said Josiah lives in Sumner. Aviation is a magnet school for aviation-themed studies, she said.
A family representative told Q13 FOX Josiah was found with family in Portland, Oregon.
