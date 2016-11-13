Competing mental health hospital proposals roll on in Thurston County

2:08 World War II vet warmed by Paint Tacoma Beautiful and new windows Pause

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:06 Fire at Ultra Poly in Nalley Valley

0:16 Firefighters on scene of industrial fire in Tacoma

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

0:55 Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo