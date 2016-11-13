Spreading smiles one rock at a time

Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.
First Creek Middle School, which serves a high-poverty student body on Tacoma’s Eastside, is using a system developed at Yale University designed to help students understand and tame emotions that sometimes explode in the classroom.
Pierce County prosecutors charged 40-year-old Tobin Panton of Bonney Lake with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly taking aim and firing at a fleeing car thief outside his home last week. Instead he fatally wounded his neighbor, Linda Green, as she slept in her house nearby.