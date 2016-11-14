75 firefighters respond to 3-alarm blaze at Kent strip mall

An investigator will be working Monday morning to figure out what caused a three-alarm fire at a Kent strip mall Sunday.
Kent Regional Fire Authority said 75 firefighters from their agency and South King Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze, which started shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Pacific Highway South.
All businesses in the mall were damaged, and a few were destroyed, the agency said. The mall has a gym, tobacco shop, dollar store, post office, salon and specialty food store.
Crews confirmed everyone got out of the building, and KIRO-TV reported about 6:30 a.m. Monday that firefighters were still working to extinguish hot spots.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments