Roach’s slim lead grows in Pierce County Council race

Long-time Republican State Sen. Pam Roach continued to lead her rival, Democrat Carolyn Edmonds, in the race for Pierce County’s District 2 council position in partial results released Monday evening.
Roach’s lead grew to 117 votes over Edmonds from the previous partial results released Saturday. Roach then was 87 votes ahead.
Edmonds, a former King County council member and former legislator, initially led Roach in results released election night, but Roach eroded her lead and then passed her in ballots counted later.
More than 66 percent of votes cast have been counted.
An automatic recount will be required if the difference between the two rivals’ vote total is fewer than 150 votes and less than 0.25 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates. The percentage difference as of Monday was 0.254.
Roach’s total Monday was 23,050 while Edmonds had received 22,933 votes.
The two candidates campaigned to replace Joyce McDonald on the council. McDonald appears to have been elected to the state House in the 25th District in partial results. She has 56 percent of the vote in that district.
Roach has said she intends to resign her state Senate seat if she wins the council position.
Final election results are due to be certified Nov. 29.
