Fire destroys Auburn home, displaces 4 residents

A fire destroyed an Auburn house shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
Neighbors saw flames coming from the two-story home and called 911 about the blaze in the 31800 block of 118th Place Southeast.
No one was injured, and the American Red Cross planned to help the four residents who were displaced.
Both Valley Regional Fire Authority and Kent firefighters helped put out the blaze.
An investigator was working to determine what caused the fire.
