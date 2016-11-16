Trooper: Dump truck thought to have triggered serious injury crash on I-5 in Olympia

Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 through Olympia was slowed Wednesday morning after a dump truck was thought to have triggered a serious injury crash after it changed lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened in the area of Pacific Avenue and I-5 just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Todd Bartolac said.
Detailed information about the crash was not immediately available.
He said troopers were looking for a light blue dump truck with the name “Rinkle” on it. They’re not treating the crash as a hit-and-run incident just yet because sometimes operators of large trucks change lanes and trigger crashes that they are unaware of, he said. Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call 911.
Serious injury collision blocking lanes 1-3 in Oly. NB I-5 @ Pac Ave. Looking for a running Dump truck with Rinkle on the door light blue.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) November 16, 2016
Injured driver is en route to the hospital and detectives on scene. We are working on getting the road open for the morning commute.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) November 16, 2016
The light blue dump truck was last seen EB on College and 29th in Olympia. Rinkle is believe to be written on the drivers door.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) November 16, 2016
