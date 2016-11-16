Local

November 16, 2016 8:11 AM

Trooper: Dump truck thought to have triggered serious injury crash on I-5 in Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 through Olympia was slowed Wednesday morning after a dump truck was thought to have triggered a serious injury crash after it changed lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of Pacific Avenue and I-5 just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Todd Bartolac said.

Detailed information about the crash was not immediately available.

He said troopers were looking for a light blue dump truck with the name “Rinkle” on it. They’re not treating the crash as a hit-and-run incident just yet because sometimes operators of large trucks change lanes and trigger crashes that they are unaware of, he said. Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call 911.

