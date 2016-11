Free hugs after election

The contentious and controversial election is over, but for some, the worries and fears are still hovering over. Yuliana Ambriz, a student of University of Washington Tacoma, spent the lunch hours with other students to offer free hugs on campus. "It means a lot to see people care each other," she said. "For selfish reason, I need a free hug. But I know that other people need it too."