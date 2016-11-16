Free hugs offered at UW Tacoma post-election

A group of UW Tacoma students offered free hugs on campus Tuesday, about a week after the presidential election.
The event’s Facebook description said: “There are a lot of emotions right now and we would like to bring some happiness and joy within our UWT community. Please join us as we demonstrate that regardless of what is happening in our country here at UWT we will continue to share compassion, love and understanding for one another.”
Organizer Yuliana Ambriz, a UWT senior, was one of about 10 students who gave out the hugs in Commerce Plaza around noon.
“For selfish reasons, I needed free hugs, but I know that other people needed it too,” she said.
Ambriz said her parents immigrated from Mexico about 35 years ago.
“I just don’t want to see what I see on the news here,” she said. “… It really hit home for me, hearing all of the negative comments throughout the election.”
Comments