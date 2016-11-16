Grays Harbor family missing since Tuesday

A family with two young children is missing in Grays Harbor County, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason and Melissa McAlister were last seen about 7 a.m. Nov. 15 in Montesano. They left for a drive with their 8-month-old and 2-year-old daughters, according to a news release.
They did not say where they were going and were expected home by 3 p.m.
They are thought to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van, with a Washington state license BCG7486.
According to komonews.com, a neighbor alerted authorities after receiving a call from the remaining two children's school. The older children were not picked up at the bus stop after school, he said, and had been driven back to the Montesano School bus garage.
The neighbor said the McAlisters enjoyed the Humptulips area and the Steel Bridge in Mason County, according to KOMO.
Deputies from Grays Harbor and Mason counties searched Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the family or the vehicle is asked to call 360-533-8765.
