Joe Six-Pack or Cherie Chablis? Quiz explains post-election shock

Did Donald J. Trump’s election stun you like a swing of the ax on “Game of Thrones”?
If so, then maybe you live in a social class bubble.
A white, upper-class social bubble.
A quiz purports to ascertain just how thick that bubble is.
The quiz, by Charles Murray, a libertarian political scientist and author, asks 25 questions ranging from your television viewing habits to what kind of neighborhood you live in.
Murray published a similar quiz in his 2012 book, “Coming Apart: The State of White America 1960-2010.”
The quiz looks at your entire life. If you grew up in a working-class neighborhood, you’ll bring that experience to whatever life you lead now.
Murray argues that an insulated upper class emerged in America during the last half century.
“It has a culture of its own that is largely disconnected from the culture of mainstream white America,” he writes on PBS.org.
The questions are simple, such as, “Have you ever walked on a factory floor?” “Have you ever bought a pickup truck?” and, “Do you know who Jimmie Johnson is?”
Naturally, quizzes are only a glimpse into what makes people tick. Many of those who have taken the quiz take issue with it.
“Some of the questions are ones that whites will get right more often than minorities, and that people who do not live in metropolises will get right more often than people who do,” Murray writes.
