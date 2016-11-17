Point Defiance ferry routes canceled Thursday

All sailings on the Point Defiance to Tahlequah route were canceled Thursday because of a steering problem with the ferry.
Maintenance crews are working on repairs for the Chetzemoka ferry, which runs between Point Defiance and Vashon Island, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Chetzemoka was scheduled to make 36 runs Thursday from 5:55 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.
Alternate routes are advised.
Officials said they are unsure when the ferry will be back in service.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments