Local

November 17, 2016 7:01 AM

Point Defiance ferry routes canceled Thursday

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

All sailings on the Point Defiance to Tahlequah route were canceled Thursday because of a steering problem with the ferry.

Maintenance crews are working on repairs for the Chetzemoka ferry, which runs between Point Defiance and Vashon Island, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Chetzemoka was scheduled to make 36 runs Thursday from 5:55 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.

Alternate routes are advised.

Officials said they are unsure when the ferry will be back in service.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Point Defiance ferry is out of service

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos