Point Defiance ferry routes canceled Thursday

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of dismembered son in pain Pause

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

1:24 Free hugs after election

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:42 WATCH: National Guard assists first responders on Vashon Island

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End