Point Defiance ferry is out of service

The LeMay-America’s Car Museum CEO David Madeira tells The News Tribune editorial board Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, that the museum has sued Tacoma and the City’s banker over the handling of a $3.6 million federal loan to finance the museum’s construction.
Jim Hogan, Puget Sound Energy consulting project manager, explains how they used computer modeling to figure out how to contain an LNG cloud plume in case of a spill. Hogan said the goal is to make the cloud behave the way you want, keeping the plume contained.
Cindan Gizzi revisits the intersection of North 21st and Monroe Streets where her daughter, Anna, and a friend were struck by a motorist on their way to school last year. Her daughter is still recovering from her injuries and Gizzi has become a vocal advocate for increased pedestrian safety. "It needs to be our first priority," Gizzi said. "More than drivers' convenience and speed."
More than 1,000 marched along Pacific Avenue to "Stand With Standing Rock" on Saturday. Many tribes from around Western Washington came in support of the native-led protests in the midwest attempting to stop construction of an oil pipeline.