Woman rescued after falling 30 feet over Gig Harbor cliff

Gig Harbor firefighters on Thursday rescued a woman who fell 30 feet over a cliff and landed on a small ledge.
Crews were called about 5:10 p.m. to a residential neighborhood on 33rd Avenue Northwest and assessed the situation. They determined they did not have enough technical rescue members on duty and called upon other county agencies for help.
“We set up a high-angle rescue, grabbed the young lady from the ledge and brought her up,” said John Johnson, division chief of prevention.
It’s unclear how the woman fell off the cliff.
