North Cascades Highway closing for weekend, maybe for season

Heavy snow in the forecast has prompted the closure of the North Cascades Highway for the weekend, and state officials said the closure may be it for the season.
A 37-mile stretch of state Route 20 typically closes between late November and early December.
With several inches of snow expected to fall in the coming days and the snow level dropping to 3,500 feet, the state Department of Transportation decide to shut down the scenic highway as a precaution.
The closure starts at 9 a.m. Friday and extends from milepost 134 east of Diablo to milepost 171, 14 miles west of Mazama.
Officials said they will reassess conditions Monday and decide whether to reopen SR 20.
On Friday, the roadway was reported to be bare and wet with snow and ice in places.
