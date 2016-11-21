If you’re in the mood to give, Pierce County food banks eager to receive

As the end of the year approaches, FISH Food Banks of Pierce County is working to provide those in need with food for their holiday dinners.
“We want to ensure food clients receive items that donors would enjoy and feed themselves,” said Lauren Adler, senior manager for grants and public relations for FISH.
“We encourage donors to keep the thought in mind that we are providing food that’s helping make the holiday brighter.”
This holiday season, the food banks are urging businesses, organizations and citizens to help their neighbors in need by donating money or goods.
Food banks accept whole chickens, turkeys and hams, as well as chicken and turkey breasts. Beyond meat, FISH suggests donors give foods they like to see around their own holiday tables.
FISH suggests businesses and organizations host drives that focus on collecting a specific food item. Food drive application forms are available on FISH’s website at bit.ly/2fK5ego.
People giving specific items can drop donations at their nearest food bank.
Those looking to help in other ways can make monetary donations ranging from $5 to $500 at FISH’s administrative headquarters, 1702 S. 72nd St. E. in Tacoma.
FISH tries to promote the opportunity for individuals to donate food at local banks, or donate money to help us make the dollar go further,” Alder said.
“Every $1 in donation helps FISH distribute $9 of nutritional food, she said.
FISH, the oldest and largest food bank organization in Pierce County, runs seven brick and mortar locations as well as a mobile truck that visits 10 collection sites a day.
Its food banks operate like typical grocery stores with carts to collect items and labeled aisles stocked with protein, soups, fruits and vegetables and personal care items.
FISH helps families with children, the working poor and seniors. Children make up 40 percent of its clients, and citizens over 55 are its largest growing group of clients.
Alder said FISH tries to provide its help reverently.
“At the end of the day,” she said, “it’s all about compassion, dignity and respect for us.”
To help out
Food items FISH food banks always need include:
Canned tuna or chicken.
Peanut butter.
Chili or stew with meat.
Cereal.
Soup.
Canned vegetables or canned fruit.
Baby food or instant formula.
Non-food items always in demand include:
Toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Soap.
Shampoo.
Laundry detergent.
Diapers.
Toilet paper.
Feminine hygiene products.
Combs and hair brushes.
To find a food bank
For a list of FISH food bank locations, go to bit.ly/2g1FFdy
