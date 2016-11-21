A visit to the southeast Tacoma FISH Food Bank

Director of Operations Jim Beaudoin talks about the food bank's offerings and needs as we head into the holidays.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime

Officers from the City of Tacoma boarded up the Pacific Avenue motel for health and safety concerns Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. As windows and doors of the motel were boarded up representatives from Positive Interactions, a city-funded program that offers services to homeless and displaced people, waited on the sidewalk to enter the property.

Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

The protesters' camp blocking the railway from Port of Olympia were cleared from the tracks by police shortly before dawn on Friday morning. The train carrying ceramic proppant materials left the Port of Olympia under a police escort.

Free hugs after election

The contentious and controversial election is over, but for some, the worries and fears are still hovering over. Yuliana Ambriz, a student of University of Washington Tacoma, spent the lunch hours with other students to offer free hugs on campus. "It means a lot to see people care each other," she said. "For selfish reason, I need a free hug. But I know that other people need it too."

