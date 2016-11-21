A visit to the southeast Tacoma FISH Food Bank

The historic little building, the "Tofu House," representing the time when Japanese Americans lived in Eatonville, was transported across town with a truck to its new location at Mill Pond Park. It will be restored to tell the story.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives said the footage shows the 29-year-old mother jump out of the passenger seat of the car carrying the couple's daughter and take off running. A minute later the father parked the car at a Gig Harbor-area gas station.and walked off in the opposite direction.
Officers from the City of Tacoma boarded up the Pacific Avenue motel for health and safety concerns Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. As windows and doors of the motel were boarded up representatives from Positive Interactions, a city-funded program that offers services to homeless and displaced people, waited on the sidewalk to enter the property.
The protesters' camp blocking the railway from Port of Olympia were cleared from the tracks by police shortly before dawn on Friday morning. The train carrying ceramic proppant materials left the Port of Olympia under a police escort.
Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 through Olympia was slowed early Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a dump truck was thought to have triggered a serious injury crash after it changed lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The contentious and controversial election is over, but for some, the worries and fears are still hovering over. Yuliana Ambriz, a student of University of Washington Tacoma, spent the lunch hours with other students to offer free hugs on campus. "It means a lot to see people care each other," she said. "For selfish reason, I need a free hug. But I know that other people need it too."
The LeMay-America’s Car Museum CEO David Madeira tells The News Tribune editorial board Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, that the museum has sued Tacoma and the City’s banker over the handling of a $3.6 million federal loan to finance the museum’s construction.