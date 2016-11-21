Local

November 21, 2016 8:56 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 4, 2016

The News Tribune

ALLEN/NYBO Robert Frederick with Angela Marie, both of Roy

ANDERSON/BEST Debra Laura with Terry Reuben, both of Tacoma

ANDERSON/RORIE Sara Jane with Jermaine Edward, both of Tacoma

BALLARD/OCAIN Rachel with Lawrenco Amon Sr., both of Tacoma

BENSON/SCHLOER Jack Myron with Tina Marie, both of Lake Tapps

BERNTHAL/ARGUELLES Abigail Emily Eve with Jordan Philip, both of JBLM

BING/WHITING Dennis Roy Jr. with Jackline Wambui, both of Steilacoom

BLACKIE/DEL ROSARIO Randy Dustin with Hiede Balatbat, both of Bonney Lake

BORRELLI/GLASCO Brian Michael Laviguer with Sasheen Rainey, both of Tacoma

BOS/RODRICK Justin Alan with Bryse Alyssa, both of Puyallup

BROWN/EVANS Karie Anne with Richard Thomas, both of Puyallup

CERVANTES/IRON HAWK Hector Adrian with Carmen Joe, both of Tacoma

CHAVEZ PEDRAZA/SANCHEZ CRISTOBAL Yesenia Denis, Puyallup, with Angel V., Bremerton

CHRISTENSEN/ISBERTO Dillon Gwynn, Edgewood, with Jihan Cyd San Gabriel, Des Moines

CHRISTOPHER/SPRATLEY Larry Lynn Jr. with Ebony Shawnta, both of Federal Way

CLARK/PERKINS William Jason with Kelly Jo, both of Puyallup

CORDOVA/COTTRELL Alanna Shae with Jordan Taylor, both of Tacoma

CURTIS/DAVIS Julia Christine with Romond Lopeze, both of DuPont

DAVIDSON/DAVIDSON Rosa Lee with Oneil, both of Tacoma

DESAUNOY/SMITH Kayla Marie with Stephen John, both of Tacoma

DRAKE/GONZALES Lisa Marie with Richard John III, both of Lakewood

DRESSEL/CAMPO CHAVEZ Scott Albert with Luz Yamileth, both of Puyallup

EDWARDS/VALDERY Kenisha Laquinta with Dale Micheal, both of JBLM

EKLER/HARTLEY Dalton Shane, Renton, with Krystle Marie, Tacoma

ESPINAL/HATCHER Vianette Antonella, Puyallup, with Michael Elliot Lane, Tacoma

EVANS/COMROE Rees Robert with Brenna Elouise, both of Longview, Texas

FLETCHER/CANTERBURY Molly Lind with Christopher James, both of JBLM

FORD/BAKER Christopher S., Tacoma, with Jaclyn Lee, Puyallup

FRIESEN/REZA Sandra Janelle, Irvine, Calif., with Bryan Robert, Santa Ana, Calif.

GETTIS/McALISTER Erika Ray, Renton, with Aaron Guy, Tacoma

HARE/GUSTAFSON Aaron Scott, Tumwater, with Christine Ann, Puyallup

HARRIS/SIMMONS Diamond Cheanell with Diantie Tavien, both of Lakewood

HAWKINS/ENFIELD Kyle Jason with Katherine Rose, both of Tacoma

HAYNES/BHAGCHANDANI Christopher Ryan with Kavita Somorang, both of Puyallup

HINES/HERRERA Kiara Shinade with Jose Ricardo, both of Tacoma

HO/ZINCHUK Jessica De Jesus with Oleksander, both of Tacoma

JAMES/McNEAL-JAMES Anthony Paul with Laini Tazamisha, both of Puyallup

JEFFREY/REYES-CRUZ Aaron Angel, JBLM, with Yasmin Lisette, Downey, Calif.

JUNGE/BENSON Nicole Leeann, Puyallup, with William Hunt III, Tacoma

KHINE/YEH Kay with Chin Chu, both of Puyallup

KIOA/SURGEON Talakai Demetrius with Arlene, both of Federal Way

KOVACS/POWELL Kathleen Therese, Holloman AFB, N.M., with Darius Ahamad Malik, JBLM

LANIER/LASKEY Bradley James with Deloise Lee Tinesha A., both of Tacoma

LATHAN/CHISHOLM Patricia Ann, Seattle, with Theodore Clarence, Lakewood

LINDGREN/JUDD Jeremy Reese with Danielle A., both of Puyallup

LOMBARD/SOUFI Caroline Rose Christine with Mustapha Mokhtar, both of Tacoma

MARTINEZ/MARSHALL Ashley Lynn with Darius Carl, both of Federal Way

MARTINEZ REYES/CALOCA SANTAMAND Angel with Teresa De Jesus, both of Tacoma

McDANIEL/MUNSON Emily Rebecca with Jerome David Jr., both of Puyallup

MORE-PAYNE/HORIUCHI Crystal Lee with Kyle Kiyoshi, both of Roy

MORELIA/CARRADA Salazar Janet with Crescencio Andres, both of Hoquiam

MURPHY/COOTS Corrigan Owen with Stormie Renee, both of Olympia

NESHEIM/HAWKINS Ty Franklin with Bethany Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

NEZZIE/CHEE Patrick Shane with Chelsea Deann, both of Puyallup

NILSEN/LIRA Siera Ann with Esaie David, both of Bonney Lake

PABLO/DEJAPA Julia Toves, Lakewood, with Philip Topasna, Bremerton

PATRICK/EMERY Dayna Marie with Andrew Garrett, both of Buckley

PENSE/DIMMICK James Anthony, Roy, with Raquel Christian, Tacoma

REYES/GONZALEZ Raymond Paul Jr. with Christina Marie, both of Tacoma

RIVERA/MARTINEZ REYES Ildali with Nora Ruby, both of Tacoma

ROBBINS/SCHEY Amber Diane with Christopher Thomas, both of Tacoma

RODGERS/HAUSLER Bradley Kenneth with Anna Marie, both of Tacoma

ROSCELLI/DEVINK David Alan, Edgewood, with Heather Marie, Tacoma

ROSS/THAKER David Lee with Sitara Atul Louise, both of Seattle

ROUNDY/WILKINS Jennise Rene with Scott Clifford, both of Las Vegas, Nev.

SANDOVAL/CASTRO Jennifer Laverne with Michael Paul T., both of Tacoma

SCHMIDT/DOUGLAS Richard Ernest II, Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Natasha Colette, Ausable Forks, N.Y.

SHEARS/THOMPSON Hailey Nicole, Puyallup, with Delmarco Dandre, JBLM

SHOOP/BELKA Ekho Star with Sean Michael II, both of Graham

SIMMONS/FULLER David Nathaniel with Alliyah Maisha, both of Tacoma

SIMS/RODGERS Eric Lamont with Holly Marie, both of Olalla

SMIRNOV/HERMES Vladimir Konstantinovich with Alyssa Yelena, both of Tacoma

SMITH/SHANNA Lucas Andrew with Natalie Nicole, both of Lakewood

STAUFFENBERG/LANE Andrew Jackson with Sarah Louise, both of DuPont

STRAUGHN/KOZLOWSKI Robert Bernard with Krystle Anne, both of Tacoma

STRITZINGER/WORDEN Timothy David with Brittany Kristina, both of Puyallup

SWANK/TRUJILO-GOMEZ Randi Jayne with Hugo Alberto, both of Tacoma

VILLALBA/EVERLEY Manuel Antonio with Johna Elaine, both of Tacoma

WARD/MAXEY Benjamin Robert with Jaleesa Mariah, both of Tacoma

WARD/MENDENHALL Jamie Lyn, Puyallup, with James Earl, Tacoma

WITHERSPOON/MOORE Timothy Frederick with Kirsty Breanne, both of Bonney Lake

YAMAYEV/BOCZAR Zinur Rinatovich with Heather Nicole, both of Tacoma

YOUNG/MIKKELSON Elyssa Ann with David Peter, both of Port Orchard

ZALDIVAR-DOMINGUEZ/ESTRADA-URBANO Maricela, Bonney Lake, with Alexis, Puyallup

