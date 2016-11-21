Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 4, 2016

ALLEN/NYBO Robert Frederick with Angela Marie, both of Roy
ANDERSON/BEST Debra Laura with Terry Reuben, both of Tacoma
ANDERSON/RORIE Sara Jane with Jermaine Edward, both of Tacoma
BALLARD/OCAIN Rachel with Lawrenco Amon Sr., both of Tacoma
BENSON/SCHLOER Jack Myron with Tina Marie, both of Lake Tapps
BERNTHAL/ARGUELLES Abigail Emily Eve with Jordan Philip, both of JBLM
BING/WHITING Dennis Roy Jr. with Jackline Wambui, both of Steilacoom
BLACKIE/DEL ROSARIO Randy Dustin with Hiede Balatbat, both of Bonney Lake
BORRELLI/GLASCO Brian Michael Laviguer with Sasheen Rainey, both of Tacoma
BOS/RODRICK Justin Alan with Bryse Alyssa, both of Puyallup
BROWN/EVANS Karie Anne with Richard Thomas, both of Puyallup
CERVANTES/IRON HAWK Hector Adrian with Carmen Joe, both of Tacoma
CHAVEZ PEDRAZA/SANCHEZ CRISTOBAL Yesenia Denis, Puyallup, with Angel V., Bremerton
CHRISTENSEN/ISBERTO Dillon Gwynn, Edgewood, with Jihan Cyd San Gabriel, Des Moines
CHRISTOPHER/SPRATLEY Larry Lynn Jr. with Ebony Shawnta, both of Federal Way
CLARK/PERKINS William Jason with Kelly Jo, both of Puyallup
CORDOVA/COTTRELL Alanna Shae with Jordan Taylor, both of Tacoma
CURTIS/DAVIS Julia Christine with Romond Lopeze, both of DuPont
DAVIDSON/DAVIDSON Rosa Lee with Oneil, both of Tacoma
DESAUNOY/SMITH Kayla Marie with Stephen John, both of Tacoma
DRAKE/GONZALES Lisa Marie with Richard John III, both of Lakewood
DRESSEL/CAMPO CHAVEZ Scott Albert with Luz Yamileth, both of Puyallup
EDWARDS/VALDERY Kenisha Laquinta with Dale Micheal, both of JBLM
EKLER/HARTLEY Dalton Shane, Renton, with Krystle Marie, Tacoma
ESPINAL/HATCHER Vianette Antonella, Puyallup, with Michael Elliot Lane, Tacoma
EVANS/COMROE Rees Robert with Brenna Elouise, both of Longview, Texas
FLETCHER/CANTERBURY Molly Lind with Christopher James, both of JBLM
FORD/BAKER Christopher S., Tacoma, with Jaclyn Lee, Puyallup
FRIESEN/REZA Sandra Janelle, Irvine, Calif., with Bryan Robert, Santa Ana, Calif.
GETTIS/McALISTER Erika Ray, Renton, with Aaron Guy, Tacoma
HARE/GUSTAFSON Aaron Scott, Tumwater, with Christine Ann, Puyallup
HARRIS/SIMMONS Diamond Cheanell with Diantie Tavien, both of Lakewood
HAWKINS/ENFIELD Kyle Jason with Katherine Rose, both of Tacoma
HAYNES/BHAGCHANDANI Christopher Ryan with Kavita Somorang, both of Puyallup
HINES/HERRERA Kiara Shinade with Jose Ricardo, both of Tacoma
HO/ZINCHUK Jessica De Jesus with Oleksander, both of Tacoma
JAMES/McNEAL-JAMES Anthony Paul with Laini Tazamisha, both of Puyallup
JEFFREY/REYES-CRUZ Aaron Angel, JBLM, with Yasmin Lisette, Downey, Calif.
JUNGE/BENSON Nicole Leeann, Puyallup, with William Hunt III, Tacoma
KHINE/YEH Kay with Chin Chu, both of Puyallup
KIOA/SURGEON Talakai Demetrius with Arlene, both of Federal Way
KOVACS/POWELL Kathleen Therese, Holloman AFB, N.M., with Darius Ahamad Malik, JBLM
LANIER/LASKEY Bradley James with Deloise Lee Tinesha A., both of Tacoma
LATHAN/CHISHOLM Patricia Ann, Seattle, with Theodore Clarence, Lakewood
LINDGREN/JUDD Jeremy Reese with Danielle A., both of Puyallup
LOMBARD/SOUFI Caroline Rose Christine with Mustapha Mokhtar, both of Tacoma
MARTINEZ/MARSHALL Ashley Lynn with Darius Carl, both of Federal Way
MARTINEZ REYES/CALOCA SANTAMAND Angel with Teresa De Jesus, both of Tacoma
McDANIEL/MUNSON Emily Rebecca with Jerome David Jr., both of Puyallup
MORE-PAYNE/HORIUCHI Crystal Lee with Kyle Kiyoshi, both of Roy
MORELIA/CARRADA Salazar Janet with Crescencio Andres, both of Hoquiam
MURPHY/COOTS Corrigan Owen with Stormie Renee, both of Olympia
NESHEIM/HAWKINS Ty Franklin with Bethany Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
NEZZIE/CHEE Patrick Shane with Chelsea Deann, both of Puyallup
NILSEN/LIRA Siera Ann with Esaie David, both of Bonney Lake
PABLO/DEJAPA Julia Toves, Lakewood, with Philip Topasna, Bremerton
PATRICK/EMERY Dayna Marie with Andrew Garrett, both of Buckley
PENSE/DIMMICK James Anthony, Roy, with Raquel Christian, Tacoma
REYES/GONZALEZ Raymond Paul Jr. with Christina Marie, both of Tacoma
RIVERA/MARTINEZ REYES Ildali with Nora Ruby, both of Tacoma
ROBBINS/SCHEY Amber Diane with Christopher Thomas, both of Tacoma
RODGERS/HAUSLER Bradley Kenneth with Anna Marie, both of Tacoma
ROSCELLI/DEVINK David Alan, Edgewood, with Heather Marie, Tacoma
ROSS/THAKER David Lee with Sitara Atul Louise, both of Seattle
ROUNDY/WILKINS Jennise Rene with Scott Clifford, both of Las Vegas, Nev.
SANDOVAL/CASTRO Jennifer Laverne with Michael Paul T., both of Tacoma
SCHMIDT/DOUGLAS Richard Ernest II, Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Natasha Colette, Ausable Forks, N.Y.
SHEARS/THOMPSON Hailey Nicole, Puyallup, with Delmarco Dandre, JBLM
SHOOP/BELKA Ekho Star with Sean Michael II, both of Graham
SIMMONS/FULLER David Nathaniel with Alliyah Maisha, both of Tacoma
SIMS/RODGERS Eric Lamont with Holly Marie, both of Olalla
SMIRNOV/HERMES Vladimir Konstantinovich with Alyssa Yelena, both of Tacoma
SMITH/SHANNA Lucas Andrew with Natalie Nicole, both of Lakewood
STAUFFENBERG/LANE Andrew Jackson with Sarah Louise, both of DuPont
STRAUGHN/KOZLOWSKI Robert Bernard with Krystle Anne, both of Tacoma
STRITZINGER/WORDEN Timothy David with Brittany Kristina, both of Puyallup
SWANK/TRUJILO-GOMEZ Randi Jayne with Hugo Alberto, both of Tacoma
VILLALBA/EVERLEY Manuel Antonio with Johna Elaine, both of Tacoma
WARD/MAXEY Benjamin Robert with Jaleesa Mariah, both of Tacoma
WARD/MENDENHALL Jamie Lyn, Puyallup, with James Earl, Tacoma
WITHERSPOON/MOORE Timothy Frederick with Kirsty Breanne, both of Bonney Lake
YAMAYEV/BOCZAR Zinur Rinatovich with Heather Nicole, both of Tacoma
YOUNG/MIKKELSON Elyssa Ann with David Peter, both of Port Orchard
ZALDIVAR-DOMINGUEZ/ESTRADA-URBANO Maricela, Bonney Lake, with Alexis, Puyallup
Comments